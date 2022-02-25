Police must be held accountable -- Steve Maurice

The Dane County Sheriff's Office has released next to no information about a recent police shooting in Madison that the county law enforcement agency is investigating.

If it were not for Quadren Wilson’s family coming forward with his identity, the public would have known even less about the circumstances when police surrounded his vehicle on American Parkway and opened fire on him during busy morning traffic.

At a time when public trust in law enforcement is at an all-time low (according to a 2020 Gallup poll), it makes no sense to strain it further by stonewalling on the release of information about critical incidents. The taxpayers that fund law enforcement deserve transparency and forthright explanations about police actions.

If police leadership refuses to release information to the public, then perhaps it’s time for political leaders to pass laws that will require that the public be promptly informed of the relevant facts of police-involved shootings and other critical incidents that affect public safety. Society grants police great authority to make life and death decisions, but justice demands that authority must be balanced with accountability.

Steve Maurice, Oregon