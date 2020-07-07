Police in schools were role models -- Philip and Marcela Morrow

Our darker complexions and our children’s “Latino” first names made us “parents of minorities” in the Madison School District. It seemed quaint but inoffensive. The district was adjusting to changing school demographics.

The status included a special teacher meeting. Asked about our concerns, we listed: behavioral expectations and role models. We wanted our children held to the same behavioral standard as any other students and assured the teachers of our support. As for role models, because the staff pool was ethnically limited, we encouraged curriculum and activities including a multitude of cultures and believed with time that staff diversity would improve. The schools did a good job.

Thus, we claim standing to comment on the discussion of student resource officers as role models. Whatever one feels about the position itself, it seems unfair and misinformed that their value as role models is so glibly condemned in letters to the editor. In the long discussion of the SRO position, we recall no implication that the character or professional performance of any SRO was ever seriously questioned.

These were well-chosen professionals performing a difficult task. We would have seen them as role models of people of any color, doing their part to provide a positive educational experience for all students.