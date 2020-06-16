Police in schools are a key resource -- Thomas A. Vandervest

As a retired principal in Madison and Middleton schools, I feel I must be an advocate for the high school learning environment. I have waited to write this letter hoping I would see in our newspaper a letter advocating for the school resource officers signed by every Madison high school principal and assistant principal. These trained officers bring not only the authority and knowledge of the legal system, but also the understanding and relationship-building qualities that add a sense of security to students, staff and administration. They get to know, interact with and support students who come to them with all types of teen issues.