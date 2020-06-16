Police in schools are a key resource -- Thomas A. Vandervest

The Madison School District is on the verge of making a very poor decision by removing school resource officers from the four high schools.
As a retired principal in Madison and Middleton schools, I feel I must be an advocate for the high school learning environment. I have waited to write this letter hoping I would see in our newspaper a letter advocating for the school resource officers signed by every Madison high school principal and assistant principal. These trained officers bring not only the authority and knowledge of the legal system, but also the understanding and relationship-building qualities that add a sense of security to students, staff and administration. They get to know, interact with and support students who come to them with all types of teen issues.
The operative word here is "resource." The school resource officers seek out students to prevent them from feeling the curse of anonymity in a large high school. The learning environment is enhanced in our large high schools by having this go-to person who can help with student concerns inside the school walls and out in the community. The school resource officer is a uniquely valuable resource working in relationship with school personnel and the police department.
Thomas A. Vandervest, Middleton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!