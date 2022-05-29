Police failed to protect children -- Joe Tripalin

I am a huge proponent and supporter of law enforcement. They do an amazing job under very difficult circumstances. But that wasn't the case in Uvalde, Texas, where it appears they abandoned the children.

I am not in law enforcement, but I do know something about managing an active shooter incident. I trained with it from the fire service perspective.

The first arriving police officers are to go to the shooter and engage the shooter. These actions keep the shooter occupied and make it much more difficult for the shooter to kill more children. This concept has been established for a long time, and police have trained on it. It appears it didn't happen in Uvalde.

There are many other issues with the Uvalde shootings: Why was a door unlocked? Why did it take the police so long to initially respond when it is known the shooter spent the better part of 10 minutes outside shooting at people?

So many questions are unanswered. The precious students in Robb Elementary School deserved better.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland