Police don't make black people safe -- Kate Waterman

In his June 5 cartoon about Freedom Inc., Phil Hands illustrates some of the racist assumptions around police presence in this country.

Who perceives police presence as making people safer? Are millions of people not protesting over a very opposite realty, that police brutality and violence have been hurting and killing black people in this country for centuries?

Hands also insinuates that it would be impossible to defund the police -- an idea that is awfully convenient for people who do not face the detrimental psychological and physical effects of police in schools and communities.

Finally, the cartoon is grossly off base when it infers that white supremacists are the people locked up in the Dane County Jail. In Dane County, black people make up 5.5% of the population and more than 45% of the jail population. This is unconscionable, and part of the reason people are protesting.

It was poor judgment for the State Journal to run this cartoon.

Kate Waterman, Madison