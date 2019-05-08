I recently read the State Journal story about a hit-and-run driver involved in several crashes in Madison.

Hit-and-run driver strikes Overture Center Police began receiving calls about hit and run crashes in the area of West Mifflin, North Fairchild and West Dayton streets at about 11:51 p.m. on Friday.

Unlike similar stories from across Wisconsin and the United States, where police "chase until the wheels fall off," our Madison Police Department has instituted very strong pursuit policies and controls.

In this case, Madison Police did chase and attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle. But because of the additional danger created by a pursuit, the police discontinued the chase.

Owner of van crashing into Overture arrested on multiple offenses, Madison police say The owner of a van that crashed into the Overture Center Friday night was arrested Sunday after he turned himself in to Madison police.

Through strong investigative practices, the Police Department identified the person of interest and arrested him after he turned himself in. And they did this without endangering innocent bystanders.

Well done, Madison Police Department.

Jonathan Farris, Madison, chief advocate, Pursuit For Change