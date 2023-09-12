The article in the Aug. 31 State Journal " More cities opt for civilian teams " suggests that law enforcement is coming up short in dealing with people who have mental illnesses. I am somewhat skeptical of the storyline.

I worked for the Madison Police Department for 30 three years from 1974 to 2007. I thought the Police Department did an outstanding job in dealing with people who were mentally ill. I believe they still do. When I was at the Police Department, we worked very closely with the Dane County Mental Heath Center. We could contact them at anytime, and they would respond to the scene, to an emergency room or to the jail. They were there for consultation and advice.