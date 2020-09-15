Police deserve trust and respect -- Rich Roberts

Defunding our police is a really stupid proposal. Some want to replace them with community outreach and violence interruption strategies -- that's what the police do.
The current wave of distrust of the police is misguided. Accusers must step back, chill, and be sensitive to the feelings, thoughts, and experience of those who serve and protect. Police must make decisions sometimes in nanoseconds, under enormous stress, and with the purpose of protecting society as well as themselves.
The widespread distrust and contempt for police has resulted in a tsunami of crime. Where will it end?
Rich Roberts, Brooklyn
