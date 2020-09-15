 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police deserve trust and respect -- Rich Roberts
0 comments

Police deserve trust and respect -- Rich Roberts

  • 0

Defunding our police is a really stupid proposal. Some want to replace them with community outreach and violence interruption strategies -- that's what the police do.

The current wave of distrust of the police is misguided. Accusers must step back, chill, and be sensitive to the feelings, thoughts, and experience of those who serve and protect. Police must make decisions sometimes in nanoseconds, under enormous stress, and with the purpose of protecting society as well as themselves.

The widespread distrust and contempt for police has resulted in a tsunami of crime. Where will it end?

Rich Roberts, Brooklyn

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics