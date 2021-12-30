 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police department isn't transparent -- Bill Lueders
0 comments

Police department isn't transparent -- Bill Lueders

  • 0

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert's article on Wednesday, "Chief sought to fire leaker," revealed that Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes threatened to fire whoever leaked the identity of a police official caught having sexual relations in a parked car. This is only the latest affront to the department's stated ideal of "transparency" regarding this matter. To review:

When this incident was first disclosed, Barnes' department set out to deceive the public by referring to the transgressor as an "officer," when he was in fact a police supervisor, Lt. Reginald Patterson.

The department then sought to keep Patterson's name secret, even though it was only after being publicly named that Patterson submitted his resignation and ended his paid leave.

Barnes then sent an internal message threatening termination of anyone who failed to abet his attempted cover-up. This left the department's spokesperson grappling to come up with some explanation for how disclosing accurate information was a violation of department policy, in the absence of any "specific" standard that this would violate.

Maybe the person who really needs to be fired over all this is Chief Barnes.

Bill Lueders, Madison, president, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics