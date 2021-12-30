Police department isn't transparent -- Bill Lueders

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert's article on Wednesday, "Chief sought to fire leaker," revealed that Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes threatened to fire whoever leaked the identity of a police official caught having sexual relations in a parked car. This is only the latest affront to the department's stated ideal of "transparency" regarding this matter. To review:

When this incident was first disclosed, Barnes' department set out to deceive the public by referring to the transgressor as an "officer," when he was in fact a police supervisor, Lt. Reginald Patterson.

Madison police chief sought to fire anyone who leaked name of lieutenant in sex video Lt. Reginald Patterson resigned Nov. 24 after being caught on video engaging in sexual relations in his unmarked squad car in a store parking lot.

The department then sought to keep Patterson's name secret, even though it was only after being publicly named that Patterson submitted his resignation and ended his paid leave.