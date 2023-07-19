An article about Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes in Friday's State Journal reported he's a semifinalist to lead Chicago's police department. After only two-and-a-half years in Madison, Barnes is looking for a position elsewhere.

The article quotes an Isthmus interview with Barnes after he first arrived. He said, "Madison is where I am and where I want to be. I’m here for the long haul and you should print that."

After the news broke about his job-seeking adventure, the first reaction may be to slam Barnes for his lack of commitment and lament all the effort and dollars spent selecting him. Face it: He's probably lost considerable respect from rank-and-file officers and police command staff.

Madison's police chief is seemingly a lame-duck police administrator who owes Madison an apology. His ability to implement all of his lofty goals has vanished.

But on the other hand, how can the public expect any chief to hang around and suffer the constant anti-police sentiment and lack of support from elected local politicians? I think Barnes isn't trying to find another job as much as he's trying to escape from Madison.

Al Rickey, Madison