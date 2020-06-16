Police can be allies not enemies -- Brig. Gen. Jerome Jones

Soldiers returning home from combat in Vietnam were often greeted with harassment, spat on and called “baby killers” by some anti-war activist. Anti-war activist were right about the war, but they were wrong to indiscriminately target individual soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines.

No one better understood the futility of our efforts in Vietnam than the combat veteran. Many more of them could have become allies of anti-war activists. But the undeserved hostility many veterans endured drove potential allies to become, among other things, “law and order” Republicans.

I fear a similar scenario may be emerging as many activists for police reform turn their well-deserved anger against all police officers. My guess is, like the Vietnam veterans, nobody better understands the need for drastic police reform than the cop on the beat. They live daily with the cultural biases and the dysfunctional policing structures and policies that make their jobs almost impossible.

The moment for radical change here. Don’t let misguided, if well-intentioned, activism destroy the very allies needed to implement the critically important policing changes. The average cop is not the enemy. Don’t make him or her one.

Brig. Gen. Jerome Jones, Madison, Vietnam War veteran, retired