Don’t advertise traffic enforcement

In the last couple of weeks, the State Patrol has deployed drones and planes to help in spotting speeders and reckless drivers on the highways.

Good idea, but they shouldn’t advertise when and where they’re doing it on the news. You’re not going to catch or deter the chronic offenders by letting them know when they can expect you. They do the same thing locally in Madison.

The best deterrent to speeding and reckless driving is having a visible police presence and a daily routine of pulling over offenders on the roads where violations occur the most.

The State Patrol does its best with the resources it has but could probably use more officers. In Madison there’s a abundance of officers, but there isn’t direction coming from the top to deal with the problem.

Madison’s mayor has tried to deal with the problem by lowering speed limits all over town. This will result in bad drivers increasing their speeds over posted limits and running solid red lights in pedestrian-rich zones.

Paul Mickey, Madison