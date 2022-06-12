Poem hopes for end of gun violence -- Alan Jacobs

It makes me so sad
That young kids are dyin’
Their bodies torn up
Their mothers a cryin.’
Now teens march to schools
Wearing bulletproof vests
Their victims ID’d
Through DNA tests.
And all 'cross this land
Guns are a-blazing
So many are falling
Their number’s amazing.
The people want change
An end to the slaughter
For next it might be
A son or a daughter.
The rules must be changed
So that ARs are banned
We need to bring safety
To all in our land.
The NRA mails out
Fake sympathy notes
Then millions to buy
Out GOP votes.
Republicans balk
At needed reform
So out they’ll soon fly
Like dust in a storm.
I have faith that the soul
Of this land is a dove
So we’ll soon replace
Gun violence with love.
Alan Jacobs, Egg Harbor