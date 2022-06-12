Poem hopes for end of gun violence -- Alan Jacobs

It makes me so sad

That young kids are dyin’

Their bodies torn up

Their mothers a cryin.’

Now teens march to schools

Wearing bulletproof vests

Their victims ID’d

Through DNA tests.

And all 'cross this land

Guns are a-blazing

So many are falling

Their number’s amazing.

The people want change

An end to the slaughter

For next it might be

A son or a daughter.

The rules must be changed

So that ARs are banned

We need to bring safety

To all in our land.

The NRA mails out

Fake sympathy notes

Then millions to buy

Out GOP votes.

Republicans balk

At needed reform

So out they’ll soon fly

Like dust in a storm.

I have faith that the soul

Of this land is a dove

So we’ll soon replace

Gun violence with love.

Alan Jacobs, Egg Harbor