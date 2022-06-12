 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Poem hopes for end of gun violence -- Alan Jacobs

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

It makes me so sad

That young kids are dyin’

Their bodies torn up

Their mothers a cryin.’

Now teens march to schools

Wearing bulletproof vests

Their victims ID’d

Through DNA tests.

And all 'cross this land

Guns are a-blazing

So many are falling

Their number’s amazing.

The people want change

An end to the slaughter

For next it might be

A son or a daughter.

People are also reading…

The rules must be changed

So that ARs are banned

We need to bring safety

To all in our land.

The NRA mails out

Fake sympathy notes

Then millions to buy

Out GOP votes.

Republicans balk

At needed reform

So out they’ll soon fly

Like dust in a storm.

I have faith that the soul

Of this land is a dove

So we’ll soon replace

Gun violence with love.

Alan Jacobs, Egg Harbor

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics