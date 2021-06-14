 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pocan should show support for Israel -- William Richardson
0 comments

Pocan should show support for Israel -- William Richardson

  • 0

Why does U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, support Palestine but not Israel?

Wednesday's letter to the editor "Oppression harms the soul of Israel" has a simple solution. As former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put it, “If the Arabs put down their weapons today, there would be no more ‎violence. If the Jews put ‎down their weapons ‎today, there would be no ‎more Israel.‎”

Today’s update is: When the Palestinians stop firing rockets into Israel trying to kill civilians and renounce their pledge to wipe Israel off the map, Israel will stop killing Palestine’s terrorist leaders. Pocan should reconsider siding with Hamas, Islamic jihad and every antisemitic Palestinian who approves firing some 3,000 rockets at Israeli civilians.

William Richardson, Middleton

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics