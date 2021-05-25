Pocan is right to support carbon fee -- Bruce Beck

I want to thank U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, for cosponsoring the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
He joins more than 50 other cosponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives. This legislation will help reduce America’s carbon pollution to net zero by 2050. It puts a fee on carbon pollution, creating a level playing field for clean energy. The money collected from fossil fuel companies goes to households in the form of a monthly "carbon dividend" so everyone can afford the transition.
The Keeling Curve is a daily record of global atmospheric carbon-dioxide concentration maintained by Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego beginning in 1958. The Keeling Curve shows greenhouse gases are relentlessly accumulating in the atmosphere.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently issued a forecast showing that U.S. annual energy-related greenhouse emissions will fluctuate around current levels for the next 30 years, with no real decline. The agency's forecasts are never based on any assumptions about future legislation or executive action. We need a robust program of carbon pricing to prevent this forecast from coming true.
I strongly support Pocan’s decision to cosponsor climate legislation that's clearly focused on the key problem: heating-trapping emissions from fossil fuel combustion.