U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, voted against the House bill that would ban trans athletes from participating in girls and women's sports.
Apparently, he thinks it's OK for a man to compete against women in sports, share the same locker room and shower in the same bathroom as girls and women. When asked why he voted against the bill, he said that because most people in the United States don't know anyone who is transgender, that can create fear for politicians to exploit. What?
This is Pocan's usual type of comment when he can't explain his position. It's time Madison citizens look for a replacement for this representative who doesn't respect girls and women.
Phil Bail, Cedarburg