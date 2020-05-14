Pocan and Democrats should listen to Reade -- Sabrina Stencil

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

As a working female professional, I understand the courage it takes to bravely come forward about past instances of sexual assault. I’m writing today because we must take every account of assault seriously and start by assuming the truth is being told. This is a standard that must be applied in every case.

Unfortunately, this standard has been completely forgone in the case of Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden. I’m saddened to see Reade has not received any level of respect, particularly from Democrats who’ve previously demanded answers or claimed to believe women before anyone else. We must listen to her account and receive all the answers — not silence her voice.

By remaining silent and not respecting Tara Reade, Democrats in Wisconsin, including U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, are culturing an unacceptable standard of hypocrisy for victims of sexual assault. This is sad and disgusting. We need thorough answers from Biden, and Reade deserves to be heard. It’s time the Democrats cut the hypocrisy and hold Biden accountable.

Sabrina Stencil, Madison