Plummer won't defy party leadership -- Leon Lawrenz

The State Journal's endorsement of Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, in the 42nd Assembly District was predictable and disappointing.

Rep. Plumer, running in a heavily gerrymandered district, claims on his website to be in favor of fair maps, which seems like a pretty safe position with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, guarding that gate. Maybe he should be advocating more strongly for them.

He hasn't protected Wisconsin's citizens from COVID-19. Leaving it to local control has failed miserably.

I see no forceful position on protecting water resources in Wisconsin. On these and most other issues, he seems to be content to sit back and support Speaker Vos in his continued power trip to stymie bipartisanship in our state.

It's time for new representation in our district. This time around, vote for Melissa Arndt

Leon Lawrenz, Lodi