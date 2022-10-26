Plumer won't help with climate change -- Tess Carr

Our planet is experiencing a worsening climate crisis, and the best way to fix this problem is at voting booths. That is a big reason I support Theresa Valencia for state Assembly.

I know Theresa personally, and she cares about responsible environmental policies for the sake of her children and grandchildren, along with all future generations.

Her opponent, on the other hand, has shown a lack of climate leadership. When asked about climate change, Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, has responded -- despite clear evidence -- that he wasn’t sure humans were the cause. That statement was a standard party-line tactic to avoid action on the climate. Indeed, Plumer votes almost exclusively along party lines, rather than serving as a centrist lawmaker on climate or any other issue.