I hear that electric cars are the tsunami of the future. Maybe.
For millions of motorists who have no garage and must park on the street, they will lack a convenient way to charge their battery at home. I also wonder if electric utilities are ready to provide the energy to power millions of electric cars. A gasoline car can be refueled in a few minutes, but an electric vehicle takes far longer to recharge.
I drive a Chevrolet Volt, a plug-in hybrid. I could recharge my car in four or five hours if I had an expensive high-voltage charging device, but I can use a standard 110-V outlet. If my battery is completely discharged, I need 13 hours to recharge, which will let me drive 50 to 70 miles, depending on weather. But the battery is almost never dead, and I usually return home with 20 to 30 miles left in the battery after local driving.
The merit of a plug-in hybrid is versatility, allowing for long gasoline-powered trips with no concern for recharging, but operating more cheaply as a pure electric vehicle in the local area. I regret that GM has stopped producing the Volt, along with most sedans. But I hope the industry intends to produce other plug-in hybrids in the future. They fill a void.
Frederick W. Nagle, Madison