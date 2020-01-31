Plowing driveway apron was act of kindness -- Marti Witt

Recently, after my husband had finished shoveling heavy snow off the sidewalks and driveway, we looked at the daunting task of clearing the large heap of snow on the driveway apron.
A snowplow truck passed by and slowly backed up. Two gentlemen in the truck asked if we wanted to have them plow out our apron (of course we did). They backed up to our driveway and pushed out the snow. When I asked if they wanted compensation they said "no," smiling all the time.
Kudos to the people of Bassett, Inc., for their kindness and generosity. We were truly grateful for their random act of kindness.
Marti Witt, Madison