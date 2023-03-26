However, a family member of one of my neighbors often leaves a car parked in front of our rain garden, blocking the drainage pipe from the street to the rain garden. After at recent snowstorm our street was plowed around this parked car. That same day, I returned home from an errand to find the car had left, leaving a unplowed pile a snow blocking the area. I considered doing additional shoveling to clear the mess from the street, however, having had an active day, I decided I was not sufficiently annoyed to do more work.