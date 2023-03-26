Living on a side street on Madison's West Side, I fully understand that the snow removal people serve busier thoroughfares before clearing our street.
However, a family member of one of my neighbors often leaves a car parked in front of our rain garden, blocking the drainage pipe from the street to the rain garden. After at recent snowstorm our street was plowed around this parked car. That same day, I returned home from an errand to find the car had left, leaving a unplowed pile a snow blocking the area. I considered doing additional shoveling to clear the mess from the street, however, having had an active day, I decided I was not sufficiently annoyed to do more work.
That evening, the city plow truck just passed by and cleared the area for me. I feel so grateful that an army of plows takes such good care of us here in Madison. I would like to take a moment to let those folks manning the plows in less than ideal conditions know that they are performing a much-appreciated service.
Louise Elbaum, Madison