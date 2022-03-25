Pledge at meeting excludes atheists -- Stefanie Moritz

If I may borrow a biblical interjection for a moment, "hallelujah" to the proposal from Dane County Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, Madison, to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from County Board proceedings.

No more Pledge of Allegiance? Dane County official wants 'divisive' oath axed from meetings Sup. Heidi Wegleitner said the pledge is an inappropriate opening to meetings that many local governments, like Madison, don't include on their agendas.

When the phrase "under God" was added to the pledge back in 1954, it ceased to be an oath that atheists such as myself can utter without reservation. It has no place in the proceedings of any government body since the added language is de facto exclusionary.

I urge the Dane County Board to join other local governments such as those in Madison, Middleton and Waunakee, and remove this offending language from your proceedings.

We are not now, nor have we ever been, a country founded on the beliefs of a particular religion, and all levels of government should reflect that we are an inclusive, not exclusive, nation in that regard. Can we agree to exercise our religious beliefs, or lack thereof, in private rather than public settings?

Let harmony prevail.

Stefanie Moritz, Middleton