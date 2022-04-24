Please explain how body cameras do harm -- James L. Carney

It was frustrating to read Thursday's article about the pilot program in Madison for police body cameras and see several objections based on the potential for “unintended and decidedly negative consequences.”

After Madison City Council vote, still more hurdles for test of police body-worn cameras The council, after a marathon meeting with impassioned debate, voted 11-9 about 4 a.m. Wednesday to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program in the Police Department's North District

Opponents of the cameras “fear the devices would be used against communities of color and other marginalized groups, including undocumented immigrants.” One opponent asserted, “We can’t trust the police to do anything good with any resource we give them.”

What are these potential unintended or minority-harming consequences from a device that does no more than record the events of a police encounter? They record police misconduct when it occurs and can hold police accountable. They also can provide evidence showing that police use of force was justified. They offer objective evidence of criminal conduct beyond police and witness testimony.

Is that the unintended consequence for marginalized groups — that they will be unable to avoid prosecution for crimes committed or be arrested for outstanding warrants that they might otherwise have avoided? And what about the big financial payouts such as the millions of dollars to settle the Madison police shooting of Tony Robinson in 2015? If the officer had been wearing a body camera, it might have provided conclusive evidence that the shooting was justified.

If the Madison City Council is going to assert the potential for negative consequences, they have an obligation to spell those out, not just hide behind ominous warnings without meaning.

James L. Carney, Madison