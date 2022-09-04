 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Please be polite to your servers -- Barbara McFarland

I read with horror Thursday's article, "Not-so-fine dining behavior," regarding customers screaming at staff in restaurants and businesses. Are these possibly the very same people who ask themselves, "What would Jesus do?" when facing other problems?

Businesses are all about profits. Profits (and tips) come from good service, which is the food or product. Servers know this and try to be pleasant, get the order correct, and be attentive to many different tables.

Rude, demanding people will slow down the whole process for the screamer and others eating in the restaurant. It also assumes the person serving you is below you in status so you can be a jerk. It assumes you are the only person in the restaurant or store. Remember, this person you berate is bringing your food to the table. Let that thought sink in.

Please, just grow up. Be polite, like you care about others. Or pay your bill, leave and do not patronize the restaurant ever again.

Barbara McFarland, Middleton

0 comments

