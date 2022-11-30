Players story was wonderful message -- Martha Brusegar

I just want to compliment Jim Polzin on last Thursday's column, "Dynamic duo finally connected," about former UW football players Brent Moss and Terrell Fletcher.

While they both had phenomenal success on the gridiron, their years after college took divergent paths. Moss struggled with drug addiction off and on again and even spent a short time in incarceration in 2017.

Fletcher, on the other hand, had 10 years of success in the NFL and followed that up with pursuing higher education and eventually has become the head of a religious congregation.

After being estranged for many years, Moss and Fletcher reconnected. Polzin very skillfully and sensitively chronicled how they overcame the years of no contact and found forgiveness and redemption. Many lessons were in there for readers. Polzin showed unusual perceptiveness and insight.

Thank you, Jim, for a wonderful message on Thanksgiving Day for all of us.

Martha Brusegar, Middleton