Platteville museums offer virtual visits -- Erik Flesch

The State Journal asked readers about clever ideas for dealing with the coronavirus across Wisconsin. At The Mining and Rollo Jamison Museums in Platteville, we are:
- Rolling out a comprehensive virtual school field trip of the Bevans Mine with an accompanying curriculum on Wisconsin’s lead and zinc mining history in the Upper Mississippi Valley mining district for students in fourth grade and up.
- Creating a 360-degree virtual tour of the museum galleries and underground Bevans Mine for an exciting experience to be enjoyed by visitors of all ages.
- Planning a Virtual Heritage Day (which usually draws more than 700 participants) on July 4: We invite you to celebrate Heritage Day in a new way -- virtually. Enjoy a free online program of historic demonstrations, games and music by the Wundo Band, all from the comfort of your home. Activities include: demonstrations of mechanical music boxes, gramophones, player pianos, treadle jigsaw and more.
- Planning a “No-Show” Miners Ball on Sept. 5: the museums carries on the tradition of this classic Platteville dance celebration started by engineering students -- except this year you can enjoy it from your home, with no formal wear required. Tickets cost $50, and each participant is entered in a raffle with a grand prize of $1,000 cash.
For more information: www.mining.jamison.museum.
Erik Flesch, Platteville, museum director, The Mining and Rollo Jamison Museums
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!