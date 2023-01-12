Plastic bag ban is a no-brainer -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

This should be the year Madison does the right thing and bans plastic bags.

Plastic bags are bad for the environment and wildlife. They clog our landfills. It is estimated it takes more than 1,000 years for a plastic bag to decompose. As litter, these unsightly urban tumble weeds mar our landscapes.

The city of Madison should pass an ordinance banning plastic bags. By doing so, Madison would join over 200 counties and municipalities in the United States that have enacted ordinances either imposing a fee on plastic bags or banning them outright, including all counties in Hawaii.

Many shoppers already use reusable bags. Over time it will become second nature for shoppers to supply their own bags or use paper bags.

To ease the transition, the city could lobby local companies to underwrite the cost of reusable bags. The reusable bags could be distributed to grocery stores as a giveaway to customers to kickstart the conversion away from plastic. These bags could have company logos on one side and “Madison Cares” on the flip side.

For a progressive city such as Madison, banning plastic bags should be a no-brainer and is long over due.

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection