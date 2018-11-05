How many trees have you planted in your life? Have you planted the 18 trees it takes to absorb the massive amount of carbon dioxide you exhale each year?
Forests are one of the biggest forces toward combating climate change and balancing the surrounding environment. A single tree can absorb up to 48 pounds of carbon dioxide a year, but that doesn't help when the world cuts down 15 billion trees a year. Trees do not get rid of the carbon they absorb either, they simply store it until death releases it back into the atmosphere. When trees die naturally, this release is not a concern toward climate change. But when humans cut down many trees at once, the built up carbon can seriously harm the environment.
Forests are also responsible for protecting 80 percent of all terrestrial species. When forests are cut down, dependent species risk extinction.
We need to hold businesses responsible for their unsustainable harvesting of forests and spread awareness of the growing issue of deforestation.
Page Kassner, Verona