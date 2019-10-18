It has been raining a lot this fall in Madison. With the ground saturated, flooding is a possibility, which can lead to street closures.
We have three rain gardens in our yard. Two of them are full of native plants. The third has a few plants, but also has a swamp white oak in the middle.
Recently, all three rain gardens were full of water, and the shallowest one overflowed. A day later the one with the oak still has water, but the other two were empty, because that water infiltrated into the ground (even as saturated as it was). Native plants have deep roots, allowing deep infiltration to happen.
Please consider harvesting some of your rainwater by planting a rain garden in your yard. If that’s not feasible, how about converting some of your grass to prairie. That will also harvest rainwater. You will have less to mow, and you will provide habitat and food for birds and pollinators (which are a joy to watch).
I have had hours of pleasure watching through our living room window as the chipmunks harvest the seed heads of the cup plants, right in front of me.
Judy Skog, Madison