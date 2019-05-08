The U.N. report on biodiversity, mentioned in Tuesday's State Journal, paints a grim picture.
Only 4% of remaining mammals are wildlife. The rest are people and livestock. The Guardian reports, "Meat and dairy production uses 83% of farmland and accounts for 58% of agricultural greenhouse gas emissions but only 18% of food calories."
One narrow path for survival of our species will help many others avoid extinction as well -- we must all switch to a plant-based diet. The benefits of this food choice are myriad, including: improved health, less global warming, less land needed for agriculture.
But the most crucial benefit of a plant-based diet is the overall lessening of violence in society. This lowered level of violence will make it possible for people to cooperate globally to find humane ways to control human population before it causes global environmental collapse. It will also allow a level of trust to develop so that communities will adopt population control measures, confident that the measures are being implemented for the good of all.
The best part about this plan is that it doesn't depend on the rich and powerful, but on you and me.
Julie Fitzpatrick, Madison