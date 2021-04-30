Planning must respect natural ecosystem -- Paul Noeldner

Sometimes when we collaborate to plan, zone and create a better Madison, we forget our land and water are not just a blank piece of paper or computer screen on which we can drop more streets and buildings willy-nilly. Our water and urban green spaces are not just pretty landscapes, they are living ecosystems with many climate and social benefits that belong in every neighborhood.
Madison's smart development, climate goals, neighborhood identity, community bonding, social justice and ecological sustainability goals all benefit when we recognize opportunities to preserve historic urban natural assets. We must find ways to accommodate each other and the nature living around us in all neighborhoods, not just on Madison's ever-expanding perimeter.
Smart growth requires understanding that continuing to put streets and buildings on former wetlands and remaining natural uplands -- just because they are in an urban area and we can -- does not mean we should. With climate change we need to save our remaining urban wetlands and natural uplands and sustainable healthy biodiverse ecosystem refugia more than ever.
Paul Noeldner, Maple Bluff