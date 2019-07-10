As an aging guy, I feel compelled to weigh in on the abortion issue -- it's what we do.
A woman's right to choose a safe, legal abortion should be ferociously protected, but not because women always make good choices. No, many women make terrible choices. Just look at the men they choose: Drunks, deadbeats, cheaters, wife beaters. Some women write letters to serial killers. Some women voted for a president who boasted that he sexually assaulted women, when the other choice for president was a woman.
So why allow such a creature the heart-wrenching choice to stop a beating heart within her? Because clinics that provide women's health care are so good, women are having fewer abortion now than they were before.
Organizations like Planned Parenthood provide life-saving breast exams, disease screenings, fertility care, counseling, birth control, community education, and a many other services for women besides abortions. We see fewer unplanned pregnancies and record low numbers of teen pregnancies because Planned Parenthood makes women's reproductive health care affordable and available.
It is a political con to tell half of us that the other half actually prefers to kill the unborn. Believing such a lie, well that's another choice.
Steve Zanon, Middleton