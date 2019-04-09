Tuesday's State Journal letter to the editor "Taxes shouldn't fund family planning," about Planned Parenthood and abortion, was misleading.
Of Planned Parenthood's total services for women (and a small number of men), only about 3% are devoted to abortions. Put another way, about 97% of Planned Parenthood's total workload does not include abortion procedures. In 2014, 20 million women were in need of publicly funded family planning services, and Planned Parenthood helped women about 2 million women avoid unwanted pregnancies. Also in 2014, Planned Parenthood screened and treated 4.2 million people for sexually transmitted diseases.
The breast cancer risk for women taking oral contraceptives is very small. There is a slightly higher risk for women in families with a history of breast cancer, and doctor's recommend that women with such family histories stop using the birth control pills for one year after every five years of taking them.
The World Health Organization's study of the relationship between hormone pills and cancer involved women using both estrogen and progestin therapy for menopause, and it involved significantly higher doses of those two hormones. Women in therapy for menopause do not take the lower dose birth control pills, so that study does not apply to younger women taking oral contraceptives.
Bob Miller, Madison