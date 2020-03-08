Planned Parenthood is not a lifeline -- Alan L. Breed

The headline of the Feb. 24 story, “A lifeline for Planned Parenthood,” seemed strange to me.
We associate lifelines with a lifeguard throwing a life preserver at a swimming pool or to a rescue helicopter dropping a horse collar to pull a person out of swirling water. Lifelines are thrown to save life -- human life. To associate “lifeline” to an organization best known for terminating life rather than saving life sounds strange.
We become parents when a man and woman come together. During that miraculous union of man and woman hoping to become parents, the brain releases chemicals that give an ecstasy. After the ecstasy, the work of parenting begins. The question is: Do I want to be a parent, or do I just want the ecstasy? Planning for parenthood is a great idea.
The brain chemicals released during sex are the same chemicals that bind us to addictions, such as drugs, alcohol, gambling and pornography.
Does Planned Parenthood help people plan for parenthood? Might Planned Parenthood promote addiction, not life? Parenting is a difficult job, and two is better than one. Do you eliminate the product of a moment of ecstasy just to avoid the work of parenting?
Alan L. Breed, McFarland