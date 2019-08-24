For thousands of years, groups of people have tried to become organized with rules and leaders.
Monarchies with hereditary transfer of leadership became common, but experiments with democracy flourished in the late 1700s. All leaders have considered their system the best, and many tried to impose their system and values on others near and far. The 20th century provided horrific worldwide wars that inflicted severe devastation on both combatants and civilians.
At the end of World War II, the United States was the least damaged part of the world, its economy and people thrived, and it became the dominant nation on the planet. But healing and growth evolved in China so that its size (its population is four times that of the United States) will make it the dominant nation in its part of the planet.
It is time for the United States to recognize the limits of our power and control. The presence of threats to all nations on the planet (global warming, population growth, potential asteroidal impacts) means we must all work together to seek an era in which military warfare becomes as outmoded a relic of the past as living in caves, offering human sacrifices and slavery.
It is important for all voters to persuade our elected officials to avoid confrontations and seek collaborative interactions with all countries on our shared planet.
Richard Appen, Madison