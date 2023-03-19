Our government is trying to reduce inflation by raising interest rates. It might work, but at what price? It will make it more difficult to buy homes and cars and other major consumer items. One measure of the policy's success will be an increase in the unemployment rate, which will hit low-income people the hardest.

You don't have to be a radical leftist to see that that's unfair. They didn't cause the inflation.

A better way would be to use the tax structure. Impose an additional 10% tax on incomes beyond, say, $120,000 of gross income. This would take purchasing power out of the economy at the expense of those who can best afford it. Less demand for goods and services will moderate the prices.

The tax would have to be rigidly sunset to last only one year. In the meantime, the revenue will offset some of the wild deficit spending that caused the inflation in the first place.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn

The Mendota Marsh collection