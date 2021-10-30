Plan ahead for high-speed rail -- Rick Harnish

As Tuesday's State Journal story "Madison seen as key player" reports, the Federal Railroad Administration has unveiled an exciting vision for the Midwest. The administration provides a framework for fast, frequent train service throughout a 12-state region, and it recognizes the central importance of the route between Chicago and the Twin Cities -- including Madison.
Since 2016, the administration has studied this corridor and recommends ultimately reaching 24 trains per day. This would provide travelers with faster, safer and more convenient options than driving. Fast trains can also compete with flying over distances of a few hundred miles, at much lower financial and environmental cost.
To reach this appealing vision, planning has to start now. As Madison officials note, the proposal that Amtrak unveiled this spring looks doable. It would extend the popular and successful Hiawatha service between Chicago and Milwaukee to Madison and the Twin Cities. So let’s take that next step -- and as we do, let’s think a step ahead. Let’s plan now to meet the future needs of our region and lay the groundwork for the advantages that faster, more frequent train service can bring.
Rick Harnish, Chicago, executive director, High Speed Rail Alliance