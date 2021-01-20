Pitts denigrates all Republicans -- Todd M. Martin

I consider the State Journal a left-leaning newspaper, but I believe that it does a good job of reporting the news. That being said, the opinion page rankles me from time to time.

I'm an old white guy who voted for Donald Trump. That makes me persona non grata in many parts of Dane County. I voted for Trump for a variety of reasons, but certainly not because our last president was Black.

Leonard Pitts Jr. in his column last Monday, "Why so many in GOP were satisfied with Trump," suggests (with no evidence) that Trump voters are all racist. I am offended (and in Madison, I am allowed that right) that he would espouse such hateful statements and opinions.

He addresses all Republicans as a party. As usual, he denigrates Trump. But this time he crossed the line to denigrate 74 million voters and me personally. He should have no place in the pages of the State Journal. He is an obvious "hater," and the column shows he is a racist.

Because I know the State Journal will not take my advice and cut him out of the newspaper, I suggest the State Journal print a disclaimer with each Pitts column they are not aligned with his nasty rhetoric.