Pitts' column was mean and negative -- Lynne Emerick

I was very disappointed to read Leonard Pitts' column in last Monday's State Journal, " Once again, the GOP draws lines of difference ." In these unsettling times, what good does it do for all your readers to see these words: "remember that the GOP is a hate group"? I do not think this is a true statement, and it is filled with vitriol and hatred on its own.

What Americans want to hear are stories of hope and people coming together to fight the virus. We want to hear about people supporting one another, and action on new therapies and what is working. This continual spewing of hatred and sowing of discord is destroying America. I wish people who consider themselves journalists or reporters or influential opinion writers would stop being so negative and political. I'm very, very tired of it.