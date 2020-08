Pipeline supplies vital propane gas -- Chris Ventura

After rerouting a 12-mile segment that would have crossed the Bad River Band Reservation, Enbridge Energy's Line 5 pipeline which supplies critical energy to the state was seemingly set to move forward. Despite redirecting the segment, anti-energy activists still oppose the project.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, one person even asserted: “No person living in Wisconsin can use this pipeline. No citizen, no person will directly benefit if it’s constructed.”

Tell that to the 250,000 Wisconsinites who depend on propane gas for home heating. Tell that to our state’s farmers, already struggling to cope with the economic impact of COVID-19 on their livelihood, and who may face calamitous conditions if propane shortages emerge as they did last year.

For our state’s farmers, propane is essential for drying their crops. The situation grew so dire that Gov. Tony Evers declared a propane and farm fuels-related energy emergency.