Pipeline rerouting isn't essential -- Adrianna Jereb

Enbridge is currently preparing for the proposed Line 5 reroute in Wisconsin's Ashland and Iron counties. Work on the reroute has been inaccurately deemed "essential," based on the claim that the pipeline will transport necessary fuel. In reality, the current line still functions. Any further work must be delayed to protect northern Wisconsin.

This "essential" work is irresponsible, especially given that many of Enbridge's workers have to travel to work from out-of-state. They stay in hotels, eat takeout, and some cross state borders to drive home on weekends. This level of interaction, made necessary by their work, puts Enbridge's workers and those around them at risk.

Ashland and Iron counties have had some of the lowest infection rates in the state. Let's keep it that way -- the single hospital serving Ashland, Iron, Bayfield and Douglas counties has only a handful of ventilators and would be quickly overwhelmed by an outbreak.

Across Wisconsin, people have put their lives on hold to slow the spread of COVID-19. It's time that Enbridge, too, puts its plans on hold.

Adrianna Jereb, Kendall