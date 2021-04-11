Pipeline poses risk to Great Lakes -- Harold Cram

A "black snake" is slithering through Wisconsin. This toxic "snake" is the Enbridge tar sand crude oil pipeline No. 5.
Extending from Superior to the refineries in Ontario, this ancient bromide of fossil fuel is deteriorating at an alarming rate. This pipeline has had 29 spills resulting in over 1 million gallons of toxic crude escaping, according to the Sierra Club. It is doing horrific damage to our fragile environment. The worst may be yet to come in the form of a catastrophic blowout that seems inevitable in this aging pipeline.
An environmental disaster will result if Enbridge isn't stopped. It's utter disregard for upgrading corroded and cracked pipe throughout the line, as well as other structurally failing bracing and support, illustrates once again that "big oil" values profit over the health of the people and our precious environment.
Recently, the Bad River Tribe beat this energy giant in court, forcing the removal of the pipeline from their reservation. So now Enbridge is proposing to relocate through northern Wisconsin, threatening two of our beloved natural resources: The Kakagon Sloughs and Copper Falls State Park. The entire Great Lakes are threatened by this pipeline.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the pipeline an unacceptable risk. If you agree, tell your members of Congress that it is time to retire this decrepit, dilapidated tar sand crude oil pipeline and continue the transition to green sources of energy.