Pipeline is key to propane supply -- Rich Strohm

As someone who heats my home with propane, I’m getting a bit sick and tired of listening to opponents of Enbridge Energy's Line 5 in northern Wisconsin demanding it be shut down immediately without any solution for folks like me to keep our families warm this winter.

A major propane supplier has already warned shutting down Line 5 could cause propane shortages worse than the shortage of the 2013-14 winter that led Wisconsin into a state of emergency and caused propane prices to hit all-time highs. Does this not matter to the opponents demanding the pipeline be shut down?

With the recent court ruling it’s clear that the Line 5 relocation project must move forward to ensure that the 280,000 Wisconsin households -- like mine -- that depend on propane to heat their homes can continue to get the propane we need. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is currently reviewing the project and needs to keep all of us who depend on propane to heat our homes in mind.

Rich Strohm, Burlington