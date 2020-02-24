Pipeline imperils state pristine water -- Kate Schulte

Recently, Enbridge Inc. applied to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers for a permit to reroute its filthy Line 5 pipeline.
The Line 5 pipeline runs through the beautiful waters of northern Wisconsin. We don’t need to see contamination of these waters. This pipeline crosses the Bad River Reservation where a spill endangers the last lands of the Chippewa Indians. A spill here endangers their wild rice fields and forests.
You may know Bad River, which flows through Copper Falls State Park. A reroute planned by Enbridge would cross Bad River just upstream of Copper Falls.
The Line 5 pipeline crosses the Straits of Mackinac that link lakes Michigan to Huron. These straits can have a current 10 times more forceful than the flow over Niagara Falls. Construction of the Line 5 pipeline crossing the straits was completed in 1953. The water flow plus the degrading enzymes of colonizing zebra mussels has me asking, “How soon might we be seeing an oil spill here?”
Many more rivers, lakes, water tables and Great Lakes’ shores are imperiled by the passing of Enbridge’s pipeline permit.
Kate Schulte, Madison