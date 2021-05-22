Pipeline imperils Lake Superior -- Phyllis Hasbrouck

Michiganders should be proud of Gov. Gretchen Witmer, who is standing up against a powerful bully. The Canadian oil pipeline company Enbridge says it won’t obey her order to get its ”ticking time bomb” of a decrepit oil pipeline out of the Straits of Mackinac.
The same 68-year-old Line 5 runs through northern Wisconsin, where it could also cause a disaster at any time. For just one example, it runs through the Bad River Reservation at right angles to the Bad River, in a spot that could be washed away with the next large rainstorm. The raging river would then hit the pipeline with tremendous force, likely rupturing it. If this is allowed to happen, it will devastate Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering Enbridge’s permit application to build an expansion of Line 5 in Ashland and Iron counties. Both jobs and the environment are threatened by the existing Line 5 and the expansion plan, and we Wisconsinites need a champion as firm as Gov. Whitmer to defend us.
Gov. Tony Evers and DNR Secretary Preston Cole in Wisconsin should reject Enbridge’s application and protect Lake Superior and the jobs that depend on its health. As President Joe Biden promotes a reinvigorated economy of clean energy jobs, this is not the time to prop up an aging oil pipeline.
Phyllis Hasbrouck, Madison, Wisconsin Safe Energy Alliance