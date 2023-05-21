When it comes to fossil fuels that should be left in the ground, the tar sands of Alberta, Canada, are at the top of the list.

Not only does it require energy to cook the sands to get them to release the crude, the crude that’s produced is so thick it needs to be diluted before it can flow in a pipeline. The crude is dense enough that much of it sinks in the event of an oil spill, leading to more severe ecological damage and more difficult clean up.

Tar sands crude flows in Line 5. Line 5 is operated through lands in Wisconsin where no lease has existed for the past decade, in trespass of the Bad River Band. The pipeline is at risk from river erosion, corrosion and trauma from ship anchors in the Straits of Mackinac. Bacteria exist in oceans that can eventually break down oil (such as with the BP spill) because natural and minor oil leaks occur under the sea. Those same bacteria don’t exist in the Great Lakes.

The damage to the Great Lakes ecosystem from the rupture of an aging pipeline that has already spilled multiple times through the years would be immeasurable.

Jed (John) Downs, Cross Plains

