Pig farm needs more further review -- Edie Ehlert

An environmental impact statement is needed for the proposed Roth Feeder Pig II concentrated animal feeding operation in Crawford County.
The draft permit reads, “the clay rich soils at the ground surface limit the amount of water entering the soil and rock” and “The soil borings at the site show the facility is proposed to be located in an area of clay rich soils. These soils will limit infiltration of surface water (rain, snow, manure spillage) into the subsurface.”
These are bad assumptions. I haven't seen any peer-reviewed, independent scientific studies that show clay soil protects groundwater in karstic terrain.
In October 2012, Kelvin Rodolfo presented his paper “Geology and Hydrology of Vernon County pilot study area.” In addition to excellent information on karst geology and hydrology, he states, “One of the greatest environmental threats to the Driftless Area is the dangerous claim that its deep groundwater aquifers, on which everyone depends, are protected from contamination by a thick surface layer of red clay. ... This idea is simply not true.”
This is one area of deep concern in the draft permit for this large pig farm. Please contact Department of Natural Resources officials and elected officials and request an environmental impact statement.
Edie Ehlert, Ferryville, president, Crawford Stewardship Project