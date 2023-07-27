I want to thank Dr. Zorba Paster on his recent column, "Rules sometimes conflict with best patient care," regarding today’s connection between the patient and their health care provider.

He laments the fact that too often physicians rely on strict rules rather than on the human connection that should exist between a patient and their physician. I suggest that every practicing physician read his commentary.

Dr. Paster’s insights can only improve our health care system and the delivery of quality care.

Tom Peck, Florence, Arizona