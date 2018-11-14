The photo of Baraboo High School students was the vaunted "teachable moment." What is the response inadvertently teaching? Why are police involved? I have yet to read what school rule, local ordinance or state law these goofy kids broke. If they broke one, there should be due process and punishment.
It seems like they at least deserve some community service and reminder of the horrors of Nazism. Instead they are getting infamy. Look at the salutes, if that’s what they are. None is militant, and the kids are laughing. It is obviously a bad joke.
Treat it like a tasteless joke, not a war crime.
Tim Haering, Altamonte Springs, Florida